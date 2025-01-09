The golden power of the sun is concentrated inside turmeric

The sun is the source of all life on our planet.

Light is cosmic information encoded into frequencies.

Health and survival rely on harmonious flow of biophotons inside our bodies.

Biophotons regulate approx. 150,000 thousand biochemical reactions occurring in our cells each second of our lives.

Any disturbance to the regulatory effects of innate body light emissions (biophotons) leads towards disease states and gene dis-regulation.

Re-balancing of innate body light emissions improves cell health and gene expression.

Any natural substance produced from solar energy contains a portion of source spectrum.

Some special herbs such as turmeric contain very concentrated healing power from the sun.

Turmeric can prevent disease processes by supporting gene expression.

Melatonin, produced by the pineal gland is essential for cell detox and resilience to poisoning.

Both turmeric and melatonin are gifts from the sun encoding the intelligence of light.

Nowadays, we are cut off from access to natural sunlight. Solar rays no longer stream down upon us untampered with. Satellites, polymers, smart dust, chemtrails, synthetic clouds rippled through with ELF waves…Look up: how long is it since any of us have gazed upon a pure blue sky?

Under our skin, our cell nuclei are being tampered with. The light encoding spirals of our genetic code are hacked and violated. Darkness outside is linked with darkness inside. WBAN is the under-the-skin nanobot based infrastructure linking the individual to the “Cloud”. This is what Harari means when he claims humans are “hackable animals”. The Matrix is being built both from the inside out and from the outside in.

Free access to food, water, air and light is falling increasingly under technocratic control. Whoever denies such primary evidence is an emoji inside the Matrix. When people forgo spiritual and ethical discernment, they eventually become insane. There are spiritual consequences for inactions and ignorance is only bliss until it isn’t. And lately, a chemical stench spreads out across the land.

The state of Arizona provides Zyklon B in state sanctioned executions. Cyanide is offered to the death row inmate as an alternative to “lethal injection”. Final freedom of choice for “consumers”.

This post will address some key ways to detox during the days of the Great Poisoning.

What has become more and more obvious over the past four years is that humans are being deliberately poisoned. Multiple vectors are being applied. The epicenter of toxic destruction so far has been the United States. 5 Eyes nations, in particular Australia, Canada and New Zealand have been heavily targeted. Enforced multi-jabbing and multi-boosting of the Israeli population has been part of the ground work for the dehumanized genocide of the Gaza population perpetrated by the Anglo-American-Zionist cartel aka The Blob. Jabs were never designed to boost immunity but to destroy empathy. They are a means for severing human connection with our Creator.

But the poisoning of Americans in particular has led to unprecedented levels of chronic disease far worse than in other places. And this is historically traceable to Operation Paperclip. Sinister Nazi methods were livestreamed covertly into the US and used to form the CIA, NASA and other soon-to-become rogue alphabet agencies. This also fostered the continuation of Dr. Mengele’s “work ethic”: experiment with no holds barred in the service of 3rd Reich eugenics. This ideology has been taken up wholesale by the Club of Rome, Trilateral Commission, Committee on Foreign Relations, UN, WHO, WEF and plethora of associated NGOs plus the US military-surveillance-medical-handler-enforcers at the DOD and Pentagon. It has been fostered by treasonous AIPAC and Zionist-supremacist interest groups whose real life masters operate in the deeper shadows of global wealth hierarchy, hidden operators using shadow puppetry to engineer a future of their own design.

Fast forward to today and the underlying logic is clear.

What the Nazis perpetrated upon their concentration camp victims is now being applied to entire swathes of global populations, most obviously in America. Recent events in the US and Europe provide shocking reminders that no one is safe. Innocent citizens are being targeted the world over, regardless of color or creed. If you are human, you are a target.

The question then becomes: How do you protect yourself against the malevolent wet dreams of psychopaths borne aloft by limitless resources and wealth?

Is there a viable protective regimen?

We already proposed a base protocol of Borax + Nanosilver + CDS + powerful herbal remedies. Credit for the Borax and Nanosilver regimen is entirely due to Terral Croft and Dr. Deborah who together have tirelessly worked to introduce it to people. The addition of CDS makes the protocol even stronger in my view. This can be further reinforced and modified by the use of botanical medicine, which offers tremendous benefits to humankind.

I will soon be doing a podcast with Geneva Thatcher to discuss her successful use of Cat’s Claw in healing people from the bioweapons. This podcast will be made available freely to subscribers. Please visit Geneva Thatcher’s substack for more information on her experiences with herbal healing.

Different methods of detox and immune restoration have of course been suggested by different health professionals, some inexpensive, others very costly. This post is not intended to dismiss, denigrate or deny any of these. There is no unanimity of approach or opinion. Proposed intervention methods range from horsepaste (Ivermectin) to nicotine patches to IV EDTA to liposomal Vitamin C and a wide range of so-called “wellness” supplements.

The rule of thumb here is “to each his own”. I have made my opinions clear based on my own research and clinical experiences.

My own preference is always for natural substances and those that do no harm because they carry a non-toxic chemical profile.

Each person should make their own informed decisions based on due diligence. What works best for one person may not always work out so well for next person. Also, no such protocol proposal should be confused with medical advice. These are two very different things. Medical advice of any sort can only be provided in a confidential and professional context and must be customized precisely to the needs of each individual.

In regard to CDS, there is a ton of disinformation and half-baked misinformation floating around on Substack. Only someone properly trained at the Andreas Kalcker foundation should be trusted as a professional guide for using CDS. Please beware of claims by untrained persons lacking primary understanding in electromolecular dynamics. If people promoting CDS think of it primarily as a molecule, that is already a red flag.

The beneficial properties of nanosilver for human health are being pioneered by Dr. Keith Moeller, a leader in this innovative field. Great how-to information and back up instructions on the sodium borate - nanosilver regimen are provided at the link provided below which I have already introduced in previous posts :

terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

As a point of clarification, I myself provide health consultations to individuals but never market or sell any products. I have no part or vested interest in any company or individual doing so. My sole concern here is to educate and to liberate. The urgency of our current global situation obligates us to be proactive, not to sit back and wait for the tide to roll in. That tide may not be what we expected or what we have prepared for.

In this post I will be focusing mostly on the amazing properties of TURMERIC and MELATONIN. In a follow up post, I will be detailing for you creative ways to prepare and absorb turmeric at home.

But first, we need to take a look around us at what has been going on. In particular, the fogs. Please look over the images below and ask yourself this:

Do you see a certain pattern emerging?

Kansas chemical plant spill in October 2016 causing noxious cloud of airborne toxins.

East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment, February 2023 causing evacuations.

Chemical fog depositing over 27 US states simultaneously in December 2024. (Photo from Tampa, FL)

A typical example of somebody’s air filter filled with crud from the fog.

A recent spate of noxious chemical fogs appeared simultaneously across the US just prior to Xmas. It was witnessed in 27 US states as well as several European nations including France, Belgium, Germany, UK, and Switzerland. These fogs present an anomaly inexplicable by meteorological models. MSM, as usual, tried to gaslight all such reports. Fact remains that airports were shut down. Many fogs failed to disperse for up to a whole week. People reported foul chemical stench, rasping sore throats, headaches, hacking coughs and other symptoms of acute distress. Not least amongst these were a profound sense of alarm: something is just not right, their gut was telling them, even as it heaved and retched.

Something surreal and nefarious is going on. Does this have any correlation with the recent drone sightings? This is a hardly a paranoid question. We know both drones and high flying aircraft are used to disseminate chemtrails. So why not fogs?

What is in these fogs?

Preliminary reports from the UK detailing analysis of fog components collected there identified arsine and lithium in elevated amounts. Arsine is classified as an extremely hazardous substance in the US as defined by Section 302 of the US Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act (42 U.S.C 11002). The first signs of exposure include headaches, vertigo and nausea, many of which have been reported so far. This is not conclusive proof of anything yet, but it demands further urgent inquiry. Long term exposure to arsine may lead to arsenicosis. In the past I have encountered cases of patients with encephalopathy, chronic diarrhea and psychosis who were found to have highly elevated levels of arsenic.

Arsine is a simple compound of arsenic, which it later decomposes into. Arsine will react with both air and water by igniting. According to WIKI, this gas was proposed prior to WW11 as a possible chemical warfare agent. Although never used officially as a weapon of war, it was noted that arsine is “lethal in concentrations even far lower than those required to smell its garlic-like scent.” We should observe that many people have reported a noxious chemical smell from the fogs. Some have referred to sewage or sulfur. Another key point about arsine is its use in microelectronics and semiconductor manufacturing. Coincidence or smoking gun? Moreover the volatility of arsine causes it to react violently with toxic halogens such as fluorine and chlorine, leading to explosions. Is there some beta testing going on?

The relationship between arsine and microelectronics raises another concern. Because the broad scale dispersion of smart dust by the US military over global populations, a crime of almost incommensurable magnitude, requires an air-borne delivery system. That translates as chemtrails (or stratospheric aerosol injections) and now fogs. It makes sense that the smart dust would be held inside fluid particles (fog droplets, which actually look more like snowflakes). This mirrors the use of toxic nanolipid particles as encasing vectors for mRNA delivery via jabs and/or shedding.

Smart dust is made up of miniaturized microprocessors. These can be made so tiny as to be embedded in aerosolized drops of water such as are found in fog.

TURMERIC IS PLEIOTROPIC: IT SUPPORTS YOUR GENES

Turmeric, whose most active component is curcumin is commonly touted as an anti-inflammatory herb. It has been promoted for years by Big Supplement as a go-to for joint pain.

But curcumin is a substance that has been used for centuries in both Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine. It is far more than an anti-inflammatory phytochemical. Numerous peer reviewed studies have identified turmeric root’s capacities to antidote oxidative stress induced by arsenic exposure and assist in the chelation of arsenic from the body.

Moreover, it has also become a well established fact that turmeric is pleiotropic.

Its pleiotropic quality enables turmeric to help clear the body of arsenic toxicity.

The exact same is true of the hormone produced in our light-sensitive pineal gland: MELATONIN.

Both TURMERIC and MELATONIN are pleiotropic.

Both TURMERIC and MELATONIN are effective agents for eliminating the adverse effects of arsenic exposure as well as other toxic molecules.

Pleiotropic refers to genes which affect two or more phenotypes otherwise unrelated. A phenotype can refer to any of several attributes: the physical shape of an organism, its biochemistry, its physiological processes, or its behavior. So if a single gene can encode for multiple phenotypes, that gene is said to be pleiotropic. And if turmeric and melatonin have pleiotropic influences on the body, this implies they have wide ranging, and positive, effects on the expression of pleiotropic genes.

Besides being pleiotropic, MELATONIN is also highly lipotropic. This means that it is attracted to fatty substances and glides easily through the phospholipid membranes of cells, just like a knife slicing through butter. Once inside the cell, its functions, like those of TURMERIC are highly protective. Melatonin extinguishes the damaging effects of free radicals automatically generated by any cell under severe stress. In this way, melatonin prevents lipid peroxidation, which is the conversion of fats into toxic molecules the body finds very hard to remove. (Prednisone is one example of this: a peroxidized fat the body cannot break down and which accumulates over time. Patients beware!)

In this way, and also due to its small size, melatonin moves deftly inside the cytoplasm, calming things down and preventing irreparable damage or auto-destruction (aka autophagy or cell suicide) from occurring.

Besides being the part of the brain where serotonin is converted into melatonin so that we can sleep, the pineal gland has long been recognized as the anatomical portal through which the human being’s consciousness connects with cosmic consciousness. This is not a recent idea but an understanding going back millenia. Even Rene Descartes, the French philosopher and mathematician who gave us cartesian coordinates, said very clearly in his book “Discussion of the Method” that the pineal gland is the place through which spirit enters into the body. Were it not for that fact, said Descartes, the human being would be nothing more than a machine.

As a brief side note: the idea of cyborgs and intelligent robots so loved by transhumanists is nothing new. Indeed, it goes back centuries.

Its should be quite obvious at this point to the attentive reader that both turmeric and melatonin are essential aids for us in The Great Poisoning and The Great Gene Manipulation.

Summary

The closer we connect with the Sun and with the light of the Creative forces that gave rise to the universe, the more resilient we ourselves become, and the more adaptable our bodies are to the vicissitudes of change. Right now, as we can clearly see, an evil wind blows across the world, taking lives and leaving ruin in its wake. To be strong in heart and mind we must understand where allies are to be found in natural medicine that can support our survival. There are many of them. Here we have simply looked at two very powerful substances, one a plant root the other a hormone, two disparate substances which share similar healing properties. In my next post I will provide some creative suggestions on how to consume turmeric to best effect. I will also be introducing more knowledge about other plant medicine and frequency medicine for interested readers.