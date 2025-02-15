Salad mix of watermelon radish and purple carrots. In my view colorful root vegetables contain special energies and phytochemicals which assist the body to break down and remove nanolipid particles. Whenever possible, we try to consume daily. Food is medicine.

Spirit is not some far distant thing in some far distant realm. Spirit is here on this earth, fully present in rocks, water, plants, animals and humans. You yourself embody spirit through vital force, through your capacity to love, and whenever you choose to be a warrior for truth.

Don’t let them take your spirit away from you! Don’t let them extinguish your fire!

In the photo above I posted a very simple thing: a purple carrot.

Can you see the flame of love inside the carrot? Can you see the sword?

So we are going to be looking at some very simple allies in our defense: Root vegetables. These humble beings can assist in our survival: carrots, radish, ginger, and most of all in this particular post, TURMERIC.

No, I am not joking, but yes, I am smiling.

I will begin by posing a question:

Can TURMERIC ROOT protect us from alien substances growing in our blood?

Can TURMERIC ROOT break down self-assembling fibers which agglomerate into deadly white clots?

Please judge for yourself after reading this post. The images you see here may shock you. They reveal a strange invading force moving with chaotic intentions through blood vessels. Once you realize there is a spiritual level to this, you will be better positioned to act in your own defense. Mind and body should be used together as one.

Strength not Defeat, Light not Darkness

As my readers know, I reject gloom and dooming as much as I reject denial of reality. Compliance and resignation are equally no-go areas and no-go attitudes.

Negative projections of hopelessness only reinforce what predictive programing initiated. If you want to help the parasitical entities doing harm to humanity, you will surely do so by getting obsessively influenced by negative programing from some self-appointed “experts” who appear everywhere, subtly, or not so subtly, undermining people’s spirits. Doom and glooming produces the same end result as denial. What we need are courage, defiance, creativity and invention. And we need to locate the higher powers and potentials buried inside us.

At the body’s innate level of functioning, doom laden expectation switches placebo over to the nocebo effect. That said, we must face our current reality, look it squarely in the eye, and then search hard for all possible answers and solutions.

This attitude is covered in my post “Using Your Psyche to Repel Nanotech”.

Readers of previous posts also know that I proposed the nanosilver-sodium borate regimen for eliminating basic nanotech from the body and converting it into a secondary immune response. Research on this protocol is longstanding. I have referenced Dr. Deborah and Terral Croft as my sources in previous posts and provided links there for further information.

Once nanotech transistors, receivers and routers are destroyed, they can no longer relay incoming “instructions” from HAARP’s satellite based digital delivery system, or from 5G or 6G broadband. HAARP converted its old analog system into a space based digital system in 2013. This was a game changer in that it was engineered to stream activator frequencies from the sky 24/7. These incoming frequencies have been calibrated to switch on pathological processes inside your body via WBAN. This is in essence a synthetic operating system involuntarily placed inside your body without your knowledge or consent. If you don’t want to be at the mercy of this, you need to try to wipe out the transistor network of routers and receivers.

How to do this was covered in “Eliminating Nanotech”.

White Clots made of amyloid have chaotic energy with aggressive tendrils

The following images are courtesy of Gas Axe. These are slide samples of the strange white “clots” that embalmers such as John O’Looney have been pulling from cadavers. These clots have also been drawn from the bodies of living persons during surgery. The clots are amyloid in nature and composed of fibrins which have been catalyzed to polymerize by the presence of metals such as tin, which has no place inside the human body. These substances, which can totally occlude large arteries, are not composed of elements such as iron which are normal components of human blood. Their appearance in cadavers has, according to John O’Looney, been increasing. The images presented below are of samples of these white clots which have been placed under a microscope to see what they are composed of.

Just the two selected examples below reveal an extremely aggressive synthetic lifeform, with pointed borderline arrays of tendrils that reach out laterally in search of the lining of a blood vessel to cling to. Once they have attached, they grow in mass. The interior of the amyloid mass looks quite hellish and chaotic. One can sense its movements even from a still photo.

Edges can be seen to swell into rounded lumps form which sharp tendrils emerge.

This close up depicts a quite horrible tangle of living wires like something from a nightmare.

Gas Axe’s Substack has made these images available for me to show, and has placed them in the public domain. You can go there to see further examples. Most importantly, I suggest you go to this other recent Gas Axe post since it dovetails into what I have been already saying myself about the healing properties of TURMERIC.

These images are extremely disturbing. We both feel they should be looked at by people who should try very hard to understand what they are looking at. What kind of invasive energy are we dealing with here? And how do we combat it? At present, there is no accepted explanation of the drivers behind what causes these “clots” to assemble into aggressive masses reaching out with miniature sets of arms from the edges.

This is exactly why Terral, Dr. Deborah and myself have been talking about the nanosilver-sodium borate regimen: to destroy these structures as they build.

That said, it is always good to add further angles of intervention. Personally, I strongly believe in the power of nutrition, spices and herbs to work as powerful medicines in the body. The best results always come when we follow nature’s guidelines. Turmeric can be incorporated with other spices into cooked meals as it is done in India, transforming them into a kind of fortified medicine. Since TURMERIC combined with GINGER is the base combination of both GOLDEN MILK (for the recipe go to my post “The Healing Energies of Gold”) and the recipe for the beverage described by Gas Axe, we have strong anecdotal data relating to jab injured people to back up a large amount of empirical experience from traditional Ayurvedic medicine as well as quite recent scientific research. The rest of this article will take a deeper dive into the latter.

Turmeric, with its principal active ingredient, curcumin, is one of the most amazing and diverse natural agents that support health and healing. There is nothing else to rival its breadth and depth of action. Curcumin is called pleiotropic for this reason: it works in a non-linear way across a spectrum of areas and processes in the body.

Specifically, turmeric (curcumin) is used to treat:

Cancers

Inflammatory disease

Orthopedic problems

Immunological disorders

Type 2 diabetes / Metabolic Syndrome

Obesity / Hyperlipidemia

Dementia / Alzheimer’s

Understanding Pleiotropism

What makes something into a superfood? What makes a herb or spice like turmeric pleiotropic? It is the ability, like that of a circus artist, to juggle many plates at the same time: all are spinning and none crashes to the ground. That is a metaphor of good health. Curcumin is a polyphenol, hence a natural antioxidant and an anti-inflammatory. Being pleiotropic, it targets a wide variety of cell receptors and signaling pathways. This is very advantageous, since the biochemical pathways which cells use to signal to each other are wondrously complex. (For more insight into this arena, I strongly recommend Dr. Anthony Phan’s Substack.)

This is very important in dealing with chronic illness such as so-called “Long Covid”. Pathological disease states typically involve at least several signaling pathways, genetic anomalies, receptor problems, protein mis-foldings or enzyme deficiencies.

In particular, curcumin binds with many biomolecules the body makes, enhancing communication between them. This list of biomolecules includes: signaling molecules, transcription factors, key enzymes needed to clean the blood, and cell membrane proteins. In terms of the chemistry inside the body, curcumin is therefore actively bonding by sharing electron orbits with many types of biomolecules.

Curcumin is collaborating with the body’s innate intelligence and speaking its language.

Absorption to get the best results

It is now well understood, as it was long before in Ayurveda, that turmeric needs to be combined with black pepper (piperine) to be assimilated. This one factor increases its bio-availability by up to 2000%. Curcumin is very compatible with fat, so in order for it to be well absorbed it should be combined with some healthy dietary fats (e.g. coconut oil). In Ayurveda, spices are usually heated during preparation of foods, since this increases their bio-availability and healing powers. Turmeric, whether used as a root or a powder, should always be heated (simmered is best) for 5 -20 minutes. Many people simply take turmeric as a pill or capsule, or else sprinkle some on to their food. This is not at all the way to draw medicinal benefits out of this plant.

Turmeric against Amyloid Plaque and the White Clots

Many doctors are advising their jabbed and non-jabbed patients to take nattokinase to prevent blood clots from forming. Whilst this will be helpful with “normal” hyper-coagulation it will not make a dent, in my view, to the agglomerations of synthetic plasticky polymers which form the clots. These substances will not respond to anti-fibrinogen blood thinners. These polymers also will not respond to electromagnetic currents or fields as normal blood components do. These are truly Frankenstein substances and very hard to understand, let alone break down.

However, the known effectiveness of turmeric as an agent to treat cognitive disorders and illness such as Alzheimer’s caused by the accumulation of amyloid plaque suggests it may be able to transfer this skill set when dealing with white clot formation from the mRNA jab, or shedding, or from another source of exposure such as chemtrails.

In Alzheimer’s patients we find abnormal clumps made of a toxic protein (called amyloid plaques) and tangled bundles of fibers (known as neurofibrillary tangles) in the brain.

These plaques and tangles in brain tissue are two of the main features of Alzheimer’s and they have certain commonalities with the polymerized plaque creating the “white clots”.

In Alzheimer’s treatment, curcumin targets many different receptors to slow down or reverse the depositing and proliferation of beta-amyloid protein found in Alzheimer’s patients. Could it have a similar mode of action in the blood vessels to attack the progressive formation and proliferation of the polymerized plaque leading to the white clots?

We know curcumin is lipophilic, meaning it bonds with fats.

Why then, would it not bond with LIPID NANO-PARTICLES? This lipophilic nature of curcumin allows it to more easily cross the blood-brain barrier. At high concentrations, curcumin binds to beta-amyloid protein to block its self-assembly.

research has discovered that curcumin works to assist the immune system on breaking down amyloid plaque: it helps white blood cells of the innate immune system called macrophages to bind with the surfaces of beta-amyloid deposits.

vitamin D 3 was also found to strongly enhance this action on amyloid by the curcumin.

In summary: turmeric (which has synergy with GINGER) also has synergy with VITAMIN D3, a pleiotropic hormone absolutely essential for health, and whose best intake source is the sun: the best way to get D3 is not by taking a supplement but by exposing your skin to the sun’s rays!

Does it not make sense at this point to emphasize a critical level of synergy?

TURMERIC (active ingredient curcumin)

GINGER

VITAMIN D3

MACROPHAGES (white blood cells)

SUNLIGHT

the uptake and absorption of beta-amyloid by macrophages in a majority of patients

ROOTS and MORE ROOTS!

The botanical name for TURMERIC is Curcuma longa. It actually belongs to the same plant family as ginger: the Zingiberaceae. Turmeric has yellowish flowers and grows from about 3 to 5 feet in height. It is the rhizomes (or roots) which are used for medicine and cooking. TURMERIC and GINGER are both roots, both from the same FAMILY, and highly compatible. This generates synergy, where the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.

Testing Suggests Turmeric is Highly Potent

We aren’t done quite yet. Turmeric has been very extensively studied for its ability to bind with a wide range of macromolecules, even with DNA and RNA. Please understand that if curcumin binds with something, it affects that molecule and the molecule is no longer free to just do what it wants. So if curcumin does this binding with a wide range or large molecules why would it not bind with some molecules that compose the white clots?

Last but not least by any means: curcumin binds with heavy metals such as cadmium and lead. That suggests it would bind also with the heavy metal tin that has been identified in the clots. TIN IS USED INDUSTRIALLY AS A CATALYST FOR POLYMERIZATION. The presence of tin amongst these writhing white fibers is really a kind of growth factor for them to proliferate.

We already know curcumin is anti-proliferative in the brain in the presence of beta-amyloid plaque. Now we can consider how, in the case of the white clot formation, curcumin might bind with the tin which would interfere with the entire polymerization process.

In other words, the ugly monster would be deprived of some key nutrients needed for it to grow.

Conclusion

Turmeric is an extremely safe and quick way to lower elevated blood levels of fibrinogen. Fibrinogen is the substance which gives rise to dangerous clot formation in normal blood. It is also identified as a key component of the alien tangle meshes which agglomerate to form the white clots. Therefore turmeric checks BOTH bases for blood health. Elevated fibrinogen levels are a highly dangerous risk factor. Such levels are biomarkers of chronic disease. The safety of Turmeric is beyond dispute, since some people have been known to regularly consume as much as 3.8 grams daily, without adverse effects.

It should be clear from this brief synopsis as well as by the anecdotal reports that TURMERIC, prepared and used judiciously, can be a key weapon with which humanity can fight back against the BIOWEAPON.

TURMERIC is a root, just as GINGER is. Both are to some extent golden. Both carry and store the immense solar energies underground. Both embody, in fact, the great mystery of creation itself, which brought light from the universe and bonded with the body of the ancient earth. Traces of these cosmic energies are still stored in the plant kingdom beneath our feet for us to use for our survival.



